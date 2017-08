Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Eniro changes its group management team; Board of Directors to evaluate ownership of some parts of the group

* Says along with the clarification of the new customer offering, the Eniro Board of Directors is making a strategic review regarding the ownership of some of the Group holdings.

* Says in addition, Board of Directors is addressing capital structure of group