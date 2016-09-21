BRIEF-Majestic Wine sees profit for current year below market expectations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Majestic Wine Plc :

* Announces profits below expectations in 2017, but remains on track to hit 3 year plan of 500 mln stg in sales by 2019

* First half of current financial year has proved to be even more challenging with result that commercial sales growth is flat

* Anticipate that Naked Wines business will move back into making a small loss for current financial year

* EBIT performance for Naked Wines approximately 2 mln stg lower than expectations for FY

* EBIT for current financial year ending April 3, 2017 is expected to fall below current market expectations

* Need to find a better, more profitable approach for commercial operations; as a result an internal review is now underway

* Still on track to resume dividend payments this year and to deliver our goal of 500 mln stg sales by 2019

* Trading on track and making good progress on transformation plan