BRIEF-Insurer Saga says on track to meet its full-year targets

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Saga Plc :

* Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2016

* 23 pct increase in interim dividend supported by strong financial performance

* Profit before tax, excluding effect of derivative gains, increased by 3.9 pct to £104.5m (h1 2015: £100.6m)

* Total core insurance policies increased to 3,051k (h1 2015: 2,731k), 3.0 pct growth excluding bennetts

* Trading profit in core businesses grew by 2.0 pct, including £4.7m negative profit impact in h1 2016 of scheduled maintenance for saga sapphire cruise ship

* Solvency II position of 196 pct (31 January 2016: 170 pct)

* No discernable impact on customer behavior following UK's decision to leave EU

* We polled customers recently and 99 pct said that Brexit would not make them reconsider their future holiday plans

* We are on track to meet our targets for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)