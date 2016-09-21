FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Republic of the Philippines at 'BBB/A-2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P On Republic of the Philippines

* Predictability of policymaking in the Republic of the Philippines has diminished somewhat under the new presidency

* Projects GDP per capita will average 4.6 percent over 2017-2019, reflecting modest outlooks for Philippines' trading partners

* Ratings on the Republic of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable

* Republic of the Philippines remains a lower middle-income sovereign

* Estimates GDP per capita will rise by 4.4 percent to about US$3,000 in 2016, from 4.1 percent in 2015

* Believe Duterte administration to broadly continue with fiscal & economic development policies of previous administration Source: bit.ly/2cPnKoz

