a year ago
BRIEF-Storebrand life insurance unit aims to launch Swedish bond
September 21, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storebrand life insurance unit aims to launch Swedish bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand Livsforsikring AS: mandates bond issue in the Swedish market

* has mandated SEB and Swedbank as Joint Lead Managers for its forthcoming SEK min. 750m 30y non call 5y

* Solvency II compliant Tier 2 transaction, expected to be rated BBB- by S&P

* The transaction will be launched, subject to market conditions, following an investor presentation in Stockholm on 28th September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

