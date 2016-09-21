FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance H1 EBIT down at 221,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* EBIT fell from 718 thousand euros ($800,354.60)in the first half of 2015 to 221 thousand euros in the first half of 2016

* For the full year 2016 targets a turnover of around 20 million euros and a positive net result

* Half-Year sales at 8.900 million euros (previous year: 40.174 million euros)

* H1 loss of 69 thousand euros, in the same period from January to June 2015, the consolidated profit was 458 thousand euros

* Expects FY revenue of about 20 million euros and a positive net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

