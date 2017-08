Sept 21 (Reuters) - Omskshina :

* Says decides to increase its share capital by issuing 2.5 million of ordinary shares under closed subscription

* Says shares are priced at 470 roubles ($7.29) per share Source text: bit.ly/2d3PJ5T Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)