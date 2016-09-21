FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay: SEK 80 million funding secured to close acquisition of ProntoTV
September 21, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay: SEK 80 million funding secured to close acquisition of ProntoTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* 80 million Swedish crown ($9.3 million) funding secured - closing condition for acquisition of ProntoTV AS fulfilled

* On Aug. 22, 2016 it entered into agreement regarding acquisition of ProntoTV AS, supplier of Digital Signage in Norway

* Acquisition was conditional upon full financing being obtained, a condition which ZetaDisplay has now fulfilled through debt financing amounting to 30 million crowns and directed issue of units of 50 million crowns

* Closing will take place on Sept. 28, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5953 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
