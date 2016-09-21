FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astrazeneca says to withdraw EU marketing application for cancer drug
September 21, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca says to withdraw EU marketing application for cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* To withdraw marketing authorisation application submitted to European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in June 2015 for Cediranib

* Says decision to withdraw MAA was based on outstanding questions raised by European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* Decision does not affect ongoing primary development programme testing cediranib as a combination treatment

* Has not made additional regulatory submissions for cediranib in this indication in any other markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

