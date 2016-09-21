BRIEF-Epizyme collaborates with Foundation Medicine for tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme establishes collaboration with Foundation Medicine to support tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial

* Early clinical data suggest tazemetostat has encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed,refractory NHL

