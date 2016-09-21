FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Epizyme collaborates with Foundation Medicine for tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial
September 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epizyme collaborates with Foundation Medicine for tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme establishes collaboration with Foundation Medicine to support tazemetostat phase 2 clinical trial

* Collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine to support patient identification and enrollment for Epizyme's ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of tazemetostat

* Early clinical data suggest tazemetostat has encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed,refractory NHL

* Plans to initiate additional clinical trials of tazemetostat in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

