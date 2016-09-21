FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corenergy Infrastructure filed Pinedale Corridor L.P.'s motion to dismiss Debtor Ultra Wyoming LGS LLC's bankruptcy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* On Sept 20, co filed Pinedale Corridor L.P.'s motion to dismiss Debtor Ultra Wyoming LGS LLC's bankruptcy case-SEC filing

* "Deadline for the tenant of the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System to assume our lease is November 28th"

* "All payments due under lease to date have been timely made" - SEC filing

* Filed Motion to appoint trustee or examiner in support thereof with bankruptcy court handling Ultra Petroleum bankruptcies Source text: [bit.ly/2cQNDTg] Further company coverage:

