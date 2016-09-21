FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Ltd and IntelGenx announce RIZAPORT commercialization with pharmatronic co.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Ltd and IntelGenx announce RIZAPORT commercialization with pharmatronic co.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma and IntelGenx announce RIZAPORT commercialization term sheet with Pharmatronic Co. for Korea

* Pursuant to signing of definitive agreement, Co will grant Pharmatronic exclusive rights to commercialize RIZAPORT in South Korea

* Under term sheet, Co and IntelGenx are to receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional milestone payments

* Financial terms of term sheet were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.