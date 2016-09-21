BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma Ltd and IntelGenx announce RIZAPORT commercialization with pharmatronic co.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma and IntelGenx announce RIZAPORT commercialization term sheet with Pharmatronic Co. for Korea

* Pursuant to signing of definitive agreement, Co will grant Pharmatronic exclusive rights to commercialize RIZAPORT in South Korea

* Under term sheet, Co and IntelGenx are to receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional milestone payments

* Financial terms of term sheet were not disclosed