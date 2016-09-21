BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
* Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
Sept 21 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Expects to add approximately 97,000 square feet to its portfolio through projects
* Plaza Retail REIT to invest $21,000,000 in fourteen projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
* Cidara Therapeutics selects first development candidate from its CloudbreakTM immunotherapy discovery platform
Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.