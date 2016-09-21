FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Monsanto Co - Bayer is committed to make divestitures to obtain antitrust approvals
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monsanto Co - Bayer is committed to make divestitures to obtain antitrust approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co :

* Bayer is committed to make divestitures if required up to $1.6 billion to obtain antitrust approvals for merger

* With respect to Bayer deal, Monsanto is subject to no-shop provisions

* "too soon" to say which portfolio areas of bayer may be divested, but "confident" that required regulatory approvals will be obtained

* Monsanto will not be continuing its share repurchase program, co says in Monsanto-Bayer merger agreement investor Q&A Source text bit.ly/2cZ8jL9 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
