a year ago
BRIEF-B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies

* B&G Foods Inc says expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow

* B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $83.0 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis

* B&G Foods expects acquisition to close during Q4 of 2016

* Deal for approximately $365 million

* Intends to fund acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand

* Acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net sales in range of $220.0 million to $225.0 million

* Co intends to fund acquisition and related fees ,expenses with cash on hand, including net proceeds of its august 2016 public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

