BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides update on Shelburne Basin exploration project
Sept 21 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods to acquire spices business from ACH Food Companies
* B&G Foods Inc says expect acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow
* B&G Foods expects to realize approximately $83.0 million in tax benefits on a net present value basis
* B&G Foods expects acquisition to close during Q4 of 2016
* Deal for approximately $365 million
* Intends to fund acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand
* Acquired business will generate on an annualized basis net sales in range of $220.0 million to $225.0 million
Co intends to fund acquisition and related fees ,expenses with cash on hand, including net proceeds of its august 2016 public offering of common stock
* Cidara Therapeutics selects first development candidate from its CloudbreakTM immunotherapy discovery platform
Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.