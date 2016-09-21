FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Future Land Development Holdings updates on joint development agreement with China Jinmao
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Future Land Development Holdings updates on joint development agreement with China Jinmao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings:

* Qingmao property will acquire entire equity interest in yulong real estate held by future land wanjia

* Consideration shall be paid by qingmao property in one lump sum upon completion of disposal

* Board of directors of project company will consist of 5 directors

* Expected that there is no gain or loss before tax from disposal for company

* Company does not expect any material financial impact on company's assets or liabilities from entering into of agreement

* discloseable Transaction Entering Into Joint Development Agreement With China Jinmao

* Future land wanjia and yulong real estate entered into agreement with qingmao property

* Future land wanjia and qingmao property will hold equity interest in project company as to 51% and 49%, respectively

* Consideration for disposal under equity transfer agreement will be rmb1.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.