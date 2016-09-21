FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Mills CFO says 60 pct of co's yogurt portfolio to be renovated by year end - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* Executive on conf call says Q1 U.S. cereal net sales down 4 percent due to lower customer inventory levels

* Executive on conf call says Q1 Progresso soup net sales declined in double digit driven by lower customer inventory levels

* CFO on conf call says "By the end of the year, we will have renovated 60 percent of our yogurt portfolio"

* Executive on conf call says transitioning entire line of soup to antibiotic free, more than 50 percent of Progresso soups contain chicken Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
