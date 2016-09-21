FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioMarin reviews status of Exon 51 composition of matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc :

* To seek review of patent trial and appeal board ruling, for composition of matter claims related to exon 51 skipping antisense oligonucleotides

* Biomarin reviews status of exon 51 composition of matter and method of use patent interference cases against Sarepta Therapeutics

* Anticipates final ruling from federal circuit court of appeals on ptab decision related to mou patent in late 2017/early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

