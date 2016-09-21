FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter and Bloomberg Media announce live streaming partnership for U.S. Presidential Debates
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twitter and Bloomberg Media announce live streaming partnership for U.S. Presidential Debates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Agreement is an expansion of partnership Twitter and Bloomberg Media announced in July to stream select Bloomberg Television Programs.

* Partnership to stream Bloomberg Television's live broadcast of 2016 U.S. Presidential, vice presidential debates on Twitter

* Twitter and Bloomberg Media announce live streaming partnership for U.S. Presidential debates

* Will stream Bloomberg Television's live broadcast of scheduled U.S. Presidential and vice presidential debates, beginning on Sept 26

* Stream will be available globally at debates.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments or on @bpolitics

* Bloomberg is Twitter's exclusive streaming partner for U.S. Presidential debates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

