BRIEF-Twitter and Bloomberg Media announce live streaming partnership for U.S. Presidential Debates

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc
* Agreement is an expansion of partnership Twitter and Bloomberg Media announced in July to stream select Bloomberg Television Programs.
* Partnership to stream Bloomberg Television's live broadcast of 2016 U.S. Presidential, vice presidential debates on Twitter
* Twitter and Bloomberg Media announce live streaming partnership for U.S. Presidential debates
* Will stream Bloomberg Television's live broadcast of scheduled U.S. Presidential and vice presidential debates, beginning on Sept 26
* Stream will be available globally at debates.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments or on @bpolitics
* Bloomberg is Twitter's exclusive streaming partner for U.S. Presidential debates