Sept 21 (Reuters) - OEX SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent of Voice Contact Center Sp. z o.o. from Grupa Archidoc SA, Neo Business Process Outsourcing SARL for 1 million zlotys ($259,558) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8527 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)