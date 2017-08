Sept 21 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Unit 505 Games sells 8.5 million Starbreeze B shares for the gross value of about 20.9 million euros ($23.30 million)

* Still owns 3,275,532 Starbreeze B shares