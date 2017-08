Sept 21 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Decided on quarterly distribution

* Equity repayment will be paid on Sept. 30

* Decided that equity repayment of 0.0375 euro ($0.0418) per share be distributed from invested unrestricted equity fund of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)