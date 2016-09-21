FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Frontier Communications sees adjusted EBITDA of about $1 bln for Q3 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frontier Communications sees adjusted EBITDA of about $1 bln for Q3 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp :

* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 billion for Q3 OF 2016 - SEC Filing

* Frontier Communications Corp - Anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA in Q4 will increase sequentially

* Frontier Communications Corp sees $400 million in run rate expense reductions over next three years

* Frontier Communications Corp sees $250 million of expense reductions by mid-year 2017

* Frontier Communications Corp sees achieving remaining $150 million in expense savings by mid-year-2019 Source text (bit.ly/2cRhjzQ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.