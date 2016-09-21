BRIEF-Frontier Communications sees adjusted EBITDA of about $1 bln for Q3 2016

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp :

* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 billion for Q3 OF 2016 - SEC Filing

* Frontier Communications Corp - Anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA in Q4 will increase sequentially

* Frontier Communications Corp sees $400 million in run rate expense reductions over next three years

* Frontier Communications Corp sees $250 million of expense reductions by mid-year 2017

* Frontier Communications Corp sees achieving remaining $150 million in expense savings by mid-year-2019