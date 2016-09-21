FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Financial Group updates on subscription of convertible bonds
September 21, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Financial Group updates on subscription of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - China Fortune Financial Group Ltd :

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Company conditionally agreed to issue, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390 million

* Credit arising from capital reduction in amount of hk$307.7 million be applied towards offsetting accumulated losses of company

* Upon full conversion of convertible bonds at conversion price, a total of 6.50 billion conversion shares will be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

