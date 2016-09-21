FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO Iger says probably in 2017 with BAMTech will launch a branded ESPN service
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO Iger says probably in 2017 with BAMTech will launch a branded ESPN service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Ceo Iger

* On Theme Parks -See a relatively healthy consumer in the u.s. - Goldman Sachs conf

* No discrenible impact from zika in Orlando -Goldman Sachs conf

* Probably in 2017 with bamtech we will launch a branded espn service -Goldman Sachs conf

* See "ample expansion possibilities" at Shanghai disneyparks resort-Goldman Sachs conf

* Shanghai delivered more visitors in first 100 days than most of our parks-Goldman Sachs conf

* Believe ESPN will continue to grow, albeit not at a rate it has grown over last decade-Goldman Sachs conf Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.