* Trade Desk Inc Class A shares open at $28.75 in debut, above ipo price of $18.00 Further company coverage:
Sept 21 (Reuters) -
* Apple in talks with luxury carmaker McLaren about a potential acquisition - FT
* Mclaren likely to be valued at between £1 bln and £1.5 bln - FT citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2coJV61 Further company coverage:
* Company intends to complete two private placement offerings each consisting of up to $1.3 million of principal of convertible promissory notes
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expected to receive a U.S. license to sell jetliners to Iran soon, after Airbus confirmed earlier in the day that it had been licensed for similar sales by the Treasury Department.