a year ago
BRIEF-Continental Holdings says unit Precious Palace International enters agreement
September 21, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Continental Holdings says unit Precious Palace International enters agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Continental Holdings Limited :

* Continental H-very Substantial Disposal And Resumption Of Trading

* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), purchaser and company (as guarantor of vendor) entered into agreement

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, sale share and sale loans

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of hk$1.13 billion

* Trading in shares of company was halted with effect from 20 september 2016 pending publication of announcement

* Co intends to use part of net sale proceeds from disposal to repay certain bank borrowings and release related mortgage on property

* Expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately hk$103 million

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co on stock exchange with effect from 22 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

