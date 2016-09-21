BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings updates on subscription of shares in Jinke Property

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd :
* Sunac-discloseable Transaction: Subscription Of Shares In Jinke Property
* Unit received confirmation from Jinke Property that application by Jujin Property for Jinke shares in relation to private share placement of Jinke property has been accepted
* Total consideration payable by Jujin Property for subscription is RMB 4 billion
* Subscription price of RMB 4.41 per Jinke share
* Consideration for subscription will be settled by internal resources of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: