a year ago
September 21, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings updates on subscription of shares in Jinke Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd :

* Sunac-discloseable Transaction: Subscription Of Shares In Jinke Property

* Unit received confirmation from Jinke Property that application by Jujin Property for Jinke shares in relation to private share placement of Jinke property has been accepted

* Total consideration payable by Jujin Property for subscription is RMB 4 billion

* Subscription price of RMB 4.41 per Jinke share

* Consideration for subscription will be settled by internal resources of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
