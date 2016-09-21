FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PKO says starts talks over purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit
September 21, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PKO says starts talks over purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - PKO BP :

* Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with Austria's Raiffeisen over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska.

* PKO also said that if its buys the unit then the bank would not meet the criteria set by its shareholders to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit.

* A source told Reuters earlier in September that PKO and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

