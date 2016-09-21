FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FullSix buys remaining 35 pct stake in FullSystem, business unit Infrastrutture
#Advertising/Marketing
September 21, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FullSix buys remaining 35 pct stake in FullSystem, business unit Infrastrutture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - FullSix SpA :

* Signs deed of purchase for 35 percent stake in FullSystem Srl, of which already owns remaining 65 percent, for the nominal value of 175,000 euros ($195,317.50)

* Unit FullSystem signs deed of purchase for business unit "Infrastrutture" for 325,000 euros

* Infrastrutture offers services ranging from design to implementation in the transport, ICT and renewable energies sectors

* Acquisitions were made in the context of a tender sale of insolvent company IMET SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
