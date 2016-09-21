FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sensorion Initial results of phase 1b clinical study on SENS-111
September 21, 2016

BRIEF-Sensorion Initial results of phase 1b clinical study on SENS-111

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sensorion :

* Initial Results Of Phase 1b Clinical Study On Sens-111 Presented At The AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting In San Diego

* TEAE rate was lower in SENS-111 group (16 pct, versus 36 pct in placebo group) and no serious or severe adverse effects were reported, even at higher doses, demonstrating an excellent clinical safety profile

* Aim of this double blind randomized placebo controlled study was to evaluate overall safety and determine pharmacokinetic profile of SENS-111 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
