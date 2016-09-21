BRIEF-Alior in exclusive talks to buy Raiffeisen's Polish banking business

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alior Bank :

* Poland's Alior Bank said on Wednesday that it has entered exclusive talks with Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish demerged core banking business.

* "On 21 September 2016 (Alior) Bank commenced a period of exclusive negotiations with RBI concerning the acquisition of the demerged core banking business of Raiffeisen Bank Polska," Alior said.

* Earlier on Wednesday, Poland's PKO BP bank said it entered exclusive talks over buying Raiffeisen leasing business in Poland.

* A spokeswoman for Raiffeisen confirmed on Wednesday the bank is in exclusive talks with Alior Bank and PKO.

* A source told Reuters earlier in September that PKO and Alior Bank have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's Raiffeisen. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting in VIENNA by Francois Murphy)