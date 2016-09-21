FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Applied Materials says targeting non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 to $3.17 for FY 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc :

* Expects to grow its services business revenue by $600 million from fiscal 2013 through 2016

* Expects to achieve a 4-point gain in its share of WFE spending and nearly double its display business, from 2012 through 2016

* Targeting non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 to $3.17 for FY2019

* Says outlines plans to drive 50 percent growth in display business to $1.8 billion by FY2019

* New target represent compound earnings growth of approximately 17 percent over next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

