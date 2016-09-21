BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors modifies its secured credit facility with Deutsche Bank
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 20 September 2016 was USD 16.96
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 20 September 2016 was USD 16.96
* Analogic announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Cambium Learning Group Inc says board of directors has adopted a tax asset protection rights plan