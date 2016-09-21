FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nordstrom announces president of nordstrom.com
September 21, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom announces president of nordstrom.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom announces president of nordstrom.com and strategic shifts in leadership responsibilities

* Co-President Blake Nordstrom will be responsible for Nordstrom Rack Brand

* Says Co-president Pete Nordstrom will continue to support all of company's merchandising functions and store planning

* Appointed Ken Worzel as president, nordstrom.com.

* Co-President Erik Nordstrom will now be responsible for Nordstrom brand, including Nordstrom stores, nordstrom.com, and Trunk Club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

