a year ago
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Canada provides update on galaxy note7 software
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Canada provides update on galaxy note7 software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Canada Inc:

* New software will be distributed via automatic over-the-air update to Canadian galaxy note7 devices starting Sept. 21

* New software will showcase a green battery icon that will clearly identify device as a galaxy note7 replacement

* Software will be pushed out to users who have a galaxy note7 device that was sold from august 19 through to September 1

* Devices with battery cell issue will receive message to advise user to power down and register for product exchange

* New software will showcase green battery icon will indicate that product has been battery checked and is safe for use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
