BRIEF-Cambium Learning:Board of directors adopts a tax asset protection rights plan
* Cambium Learning Group Inc says board of directors has adopted a tax asset protection rights plan
Sept 21 China Cord Blood Corp:
* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cuxW5r) Further company coverage:
Sept 21 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc has already booked orders for more than two-thirds of its 2016 political ad spending target, Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook said on Wednesday, but he stopped short of raising the goal.
* Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of chief executive officer and departure of chief operating officer