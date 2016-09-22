BRIEF-MDxHealth announces upgraded revenue forecast

Sept 22 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* MDxHealth announces upgraded revenue forecast

* Revenue for year is expected to exhibit growth of more than 60 pct over previous year, compared with prior guidance predicting growth of 30-50 pct

* Company maintains its guidance that underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for year ended 2016 are expected to improve compared to 2015

* Improved performance since the Company's last update can be attributed to accelerated adoption of the Company's ConfirmMDx for prostate cancer test by Urologists in the U.S.