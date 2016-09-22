FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Link Mobility Group: Extended loan agreement with Danske Bank
September 22, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility Group: Extended loan agreement with Danske Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Has entered into extended loan agreement with Danske Bank regarding funding of announced acquisitions

* Acquisitions include Linus AS in Norway, Globalmouth Marketing AB in Sweden, Labyrintti Group in Finland and Whatever Mobile Group in Germany

* After closing of acquisition of Responsfabrikken in Denmark, 64 million Norwegian crowns ($7.77 million) of credit line in Danske Bank of 85 million crowns remained unused; Danske Bank has now increased this funding facility with 62 million crowns, providing total funding of 126 million crowns

* Acquisitions are to be financed through LINK-model; a combination of cash on closing, shares in Link Mobility Group ASA and seller's credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2346 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

