Sept 22 (Reuters) - CIEL Textile Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 861.6 million rupees versus 857.2 million rupees year ago

* FY group revenue of 10.48 billion rupees versus 10.12 billion rupees year ago

* Says Woven Cluster is expected to deliver a satisfactory performance in the current financial year Source: bit.ly/2d5QYBh Further company coverage: