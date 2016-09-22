FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales in 51 weeks of financial year down 0.8 pct
September 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says total sales in 51 weeks of financial year down 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* Close trading update

* Like-For-Like sales increased by 1.8 pct in most recent 8 weeks, representing a continuation of improved trend both over time and relative to total eating-out market

* Total sales in first 51 weeks of financial year fell by 0.8 pct.

* Margins for full year will be below last year, as previously advised, particularly as a result of acceleration of investment in estate and wage inflation

* So far this financial year we have converted or remodelled 244 sites, and opened 7 new sites. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
