a year ago
BRIEF-Lloyd's of London H1 pre-tax profit rises 22 pct
September 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London H1 pre-tax profit rises 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London

* Lloyd's report £1.46 billion profit for first half of 2016

* Figures show an increase in profits of £0.26 billion on same period last year

* Lloyd's also reported an annualised return on capital of 11.7% and a combined ratio of 98.0%

* Pre-Tax profits of £1.46 billion (h1 2015: £1.20 billion)

* 2016 saw major claims increase due primarily to fort mcmurray fires in alberta, canada

* Uk's referendum on its eu membership is a major issue for us to deal with

* Investment return of 1.8% (h1: 0.6%)

* Premiums continue to be under pressure due to challenging environment market is operating in

* We are now focussing our attention on having in place plans that will ensure lloyd's continues trading across europe

* In 2016 we have applied for onshore reinsurance licences in india and malaysia as well as opening a new office in bogota, colombia

* Gross premiums £16.31 bn (2015 £15.51 bn) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

