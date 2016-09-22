BRIEF-Lloyd's of London H1 pre-tax profit rises 22 pct

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London
* Lloyd's report £1.46 billion profit for first half of 2016
* Figures show an increase in profits of £0.26 billion on same period last year
* Lloyd's also reported an annualised return on capital of 11.7% and a combined ratio of 98.0%
* Pre-Tax profits of £1.46 billion (h1 2015: £1.20 billion)
* 2016 saw major claims increase due primarily to fort mcmurray fires in alberta, canada
* Uk's referendum on its eu membership is a major issue for us to deal with
* Investment return of 1.8% (h1: 0.6%)
* Premiums continue to be under pressure due to challenging environment market is operating in
* We are now focussing our attention on having in place plans that will ensure lloyd's continues trading across europe
* In 2016 we have applied for onshore reinsurance licences in india and malaysia as well as opening a new office in bogota, colombia
* Gross premiums £16.31 bn (2015 £15.51 bn)