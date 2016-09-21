BRIEF-Gilead terminates phase 2/3 study of GS-5745 in patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc :
* 5745 in patients with ulcerative colitis
* A phase 3 study of GS-5745 is ongoing in patients with Gastric Cancer
* DMC recommended that study be terminated early due to meeting pre-specified futility and efficacy criteria
* Decision follows a planned interim analysis of unblinded efficacy and safety data by data monitoring committee
* No safety concerns were noted in this interim analysis.
* Determined there is insufficient evidence of a treatment benefit in group of patients randomized to receive either one of two doses of GS-5745
* Additional phase 2 studies in moderately to severely active crohn's disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cystic Fibrosis is ongoing