FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gilead terminates phase 2/3 study of GS-5745 in patients with Ulcerative Colitis
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gilead terminates phase 2/3 study of GS-5745 in patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc :

* 5745 in patients with ulcerative colitis

* A phase 3 study of GS-5745 is ongoing in patients with Gastric Cancer

* DMC recommended that study be terminated early due to meeting pre-specified futility and efficacy criteria

* Decision follows a planned interim analysis of unblinded efficacy and safety data by data monitoring committee

* No safety concerns were noted in this interim analysis.

* Determined there is insufficient evidence of a treatment benefit in group of patients randomized to receive either one of two doses of GS-5745

* Additional phase 2 studies in moderately to severely active crohn's disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cystic Fibrosis is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.