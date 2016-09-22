FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rickmers Maritime updates on proposed issue of new units
September 22, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rickmers Maritime updates on proposed issue of new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rickmers Maritime:

* 1.32 billion new units are to be issued, representing 150% of current number of units outstanding of trust

* Proposal, if accepted, it would make way for a new facility of about US$260.2 million

* Seeks to amend notes with partial redemption of S$60 million of the principal in exchange for 60% of the enlarged units of the trust

* Intends to seek approval of noteholders to amend notes with partial redemption of S$60 million of principal

* Seeks to reduce outstanding principal amount under the notes to aggregate of S$40 million repayable in November 2023

* Announced a revised restructuring plan in relation to S$100 million 8.45% notes due 2017

* Intends to seek approval of noteholders via a consent solicitation exercise to amend notes

* Proposal, if accepted, it would extends maturities of a large part of trust's secured bank debts to Q1 of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

