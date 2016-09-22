FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marco Polo Marine express doubt on ability to continue as going concern
#Bankruptcy News
September 22, 2016 / 12:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marco Polo Marine express doubt on ability to continue as going concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Marco Polo Marine Ltd:

* There cannot be any assurance that issuer or group will be able to continue as a going concern

* Group experienced net losses of S$7.5 million as of and for nine months ended 30 June 2016

* Expects to record net losses for fiscal year ending 30 September 2016

* Issuer expects may not be able to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its debt service obligations

* There may be a substantial doubt about group's ability to continue as a going concern

* Issuer has experienced and expects to continue to experience net losses

* Net loss may not further increase when audit for financial statements for fiscal year ending 30 september 2016 is completed

* Issuer expects to be highly leveraged for next several years

* Issuer had aboout S$186.5 million of current interest-bearing borrowings and S$67.3 million in non-current interest-bearing borrowings

* Approves of the holders of the series 001 S$50 mln 5.75 pct fixed rate notes due 2016 of co to amend maturity date of 18 October 2016 to maturity date of 18 October 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
