BRIEF-India's Myntra launches Italian luxury brand 'Love Moschino'

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Myntra:

* Introduces range of bags from the Italian luxury fashion house, exclusively online on its platform

Myntra announces its latest brand association with LOVE MOSCHINO, making way for the high-fashion label to reach the doorsteps of consumers in India.

Myntra houses a variety of handbags, backpacks, sling-bags, clutches and wallets from LOVE MOSCHINO. Merging pop culture with high fashion, the collection comprises a range of quilted bags and iconic patchwork tote to geometric cut and studded box clutch. The hot off the press collection is priced between Rs. 7999 and Rs. 24,999. Shoppers on Myntra can choose from among shades of red, black, ivory and beige. (Bengaluru newsroom)