BRIEF-Pharma Mar submits application to EMA for Aplidin to treat multiple myeloma

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA :

* Submits application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the marketing authorization of Aplidin (plitidepsin) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Expects the response from EMA in the second half of 2017

* Says to get paid 4 million euros ($4.48 million) by Chugai Pharma Europe Ltd for submission of the marketing authorization application Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8928 euros)