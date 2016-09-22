BRIEF-Mic determines high impairment losses in course of preparation of H1 results

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mic AG :

* Has established a high impairment on the basis of the matters arising from the focused business strategy standards and in the course of H1 report preparation

* Major shareholder mic Holding GmbH will soon convert the bulk of its about 4.6 million euros ($5.16 million) shareholder loan into shares of mic ag

* According to prelim calculations, H1 net loss amounts to 15.2 million euros, including impairment loss on shares of about 10.6 million euros, write-offs of about 4.1 million euros and operating loss of about 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)