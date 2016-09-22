BRIEF-Crisil says Bombay High Court sanctions scheme of amalgamation of Pipal, among others, with co

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd

* Bombay High Court sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of Pipal, Coalition And Mercator with Crisil Limited Source text: [CRISIL Ltd has informed BSE that the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay ('High Court') on September 08, 2016 sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pipal Research Analytics And Information Services India Private Limited ('Pipal'), Coalition Development Systems (India) Private Limited ('Coalition') and Mercator lnfo-Services India Private Limited ('Mercator') with CRISIL Limited ('CRISIL' or 'the Company') and their respective Shareholders and Creditors] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)