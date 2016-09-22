FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Crisil says Bombay High Court sanctions scheme of amalgamation of Pipal, among others, with co
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crisil says Bombay High Court sanctions scheme of amalgamation of Pipal, among others, with co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd

* Bombay High Court sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of Pipal, Coalition And Mercator with Crisil Limited Source text: [CRISIL Ltd has informed BSE that the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay ('High Court') on September 08, 2016 sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Pipal Research Analytics And Information Services India Private Limited ('Pipal'), Coalition Development Systems (India) Private Limited ('Coalition') and Mercator lnfo-Services India Private Limited ('Mercator') with CRISIL Limited ('CRISIL' or 'the Company') and their respective Shareholders and Creditors] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.